Titans get field goal before halftime after 19-play, 67-yard drive takes 10:17 off the clock

Getty Images

The Titans are playing ball control football today in Pittsburgh.

Tennessee executed a 19-play, 67-yard drive that took 10:17 off the clock at the end of the second quarter, finishing up with a Randy Bullock field goal that gave the Titans a 13-3 halftime lead over the Steelers.

The Titans aren’t doing anything spectacular on offense, but they’ve managed to keep the ball for 21:19 in the first half, compared to just 8:41 for the Steelers.

After the Patriots lost on Saturday night, the Titans are alive for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. A win today would be big, and they’re halfway there.