Tony Pollard is set to play for the Cowboys

The Cowboys can clinch a playoff spot this weekend and they’re expected to have running back Tony Pollard on hand as they try to book their passage to the postseason.

Pollard did not play last Sunday because of a foot injury and he was listed as questionable after getting in a pair of limited practices during the week. According to multiple reports, however, Pollard will be active against the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys promoted JaQuan Hardy from the practice squad for the second straight week, so they have added depth in the backfield in the event Pollard’s outlook changes after pregame warmups.

Pollard has run 107 times for 602 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. He trails Ezekiel Elliott in rushing yards, but his 5.6 yards per carry leads the team.