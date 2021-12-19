Tremon Smith returns kickoff 98 yards for TD, giving Texans a 14-3 lead

Getty Images

The Jaguars answered the Texans touchdown with a field goal, but just like that, Jacksonville now trails 14-3.

Only 16 seconds after Matthew Wright‘s 22-yard field goal, Tremon Smith took Wright’s kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.

He broke several tackles and then had teammates escorting him down the sideline.

It was the first kickoff return for a touchdown by the Texans since Oct. 4, 2009, when Jacoby Jones returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in a 29-6 win over the Raiders.

The Texans, who lead 14-3, have more points in the first quarter than in seven of their previous 13 games.

Rayshawn Jenkins injured his ankle on the play, as he and two teammates converged on Smith, who split them. Jenkins was carted off and won’t return.