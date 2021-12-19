Trevor Lawrence: Great to see James Robinson very involved

Getty Images

The Jaguars didn’t get a win in their first game since firing Urban Meyer as their head coach, but there was one development that rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence liked on Sunday.

James Robinson ran the ball 18 times for 75 yards and caught three passes for 13 yards to match his heaviest workload of the season. Robinson only had 15 touches over the previous two games and Lawrence was vocal about his desire to see Robinson more involved while Meyer gave vague answers about why Robinson was not being used more often.

“I thought it was great,” Lawrence said, via Garry Smits of the Florida Times Union. “Obviously we’ve already talked about how good a player James is and just continuing to build on that. It was great to see James, obviously, very involved.”

Robinson’s uptick in usage is likely to continue and the Jaguars should have a fair shot at their third win of the season against the Jets next weekend.