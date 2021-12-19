Trevor Lawrence wants, and will get, say in next coach of Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars are looking for a new coach. They have a potential franchise quarterback. And that potential franchise quarterback will have a voice in the identity of his next coach.

During the broadcast of Sunday’s Texans-Jaguars game, the broadcast crew said that Lawrence admitted during a production meeting that he wants say in the hiring of the next coach, and that owner Shad Khan agrees.

Lawrence acknowledged that he’s not qualified to make the hire, but that he welcomes “some role” in the process.

It makes sense for Lawrence to be interested. With one year of his NFL career already arguably wasted, it’s critical that the next coach develop him. He also may be inclined to lobby for an offensive coach; if the Jaguars hire a defensive expert and the team does well, the offensive coordinator will possibly leave for a new head-coaching job elsewhere.