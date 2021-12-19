Zac Taylor: Defense sent a message to rest of the league Sunday

Getty Images

The Bengals took a two-game losing streak into Denver for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but they were able to snap it despite producing just 15 points on offense.

Their defense forced three punts in the first quarter of the game and six throughout the entire contest while also coming up with the only turnover of the contest. Defensive end Khalid Kareem stripped the ball from quarterback Drew Lock with the Broncos in the red zone in the fourth quarter and Larry Ogunjobi came up with a key sack on the final Denver offensive possession.

After the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he thinks the unit put the league on notice Sunday.

“Our defense played their tails off today. They really sent a message to the league that we got a hell of a defense,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com.

With the Ravens losing to the Packers, the Bengals close the day in first place in the AFC North. That would change if the Browns win on Monday and the Bengals will need more defensive outings like this one to make sure they finish the year with a playoff berth.