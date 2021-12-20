Aaron Donald has no designation, will play Tuesday night

Getty Images

The Seahawks and Rams both have COVID-19 issues and surely won’t have some players for their Tuesday game because of league protocols. But neither team has a player with an injury designation.

That’s a sigh of relief for the Rams.

The only player who was not a full practice participant all week was star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Donald was limited with a knee injury until Sunday’s practice. He was a full participant Sunday and Monday and has no designation.

Earlier in the day, Donald was named to his eighth Pro Bowl in his eighth season. He has 10 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, four pass breakups and 61 tackles and remains in the conversation for defensive player of the year.