Aaron Rodgers: Ravens’ double coverage showed “greatest respect” for Davante Adams

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 20, 2021, 12:27 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams had only 44 receiving yards on Sunday against the Ravens, but Aaron Rodgers said Sunday’s game may have shown more than ever what a great player Adams is.

Rodgers said the Ravens focused their coverage on Adams to a greater extent than he’s previously seen from any opponent, a sign that the Ravens believed stopping Adams is the key to stopping the Packers’ offense.

“It was one of the most interesting defensive schemes that I’ve seen in a long time,” Rodgers said. “They were trying to stop Davante. Some of the pre-snap alignments are stuff I just haven’t seen. I told him in the tunnel after the game, ‘That’s the greatest respect level that someone can give you, to literally line up two guys on you for the majority of the game.'”

Despite the Ravens doing everything they could to take away his No. 1 receiver, Rodgers still completed 23 of 31 passes for 268 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. The Packers’ offense is tough to stop, no matter how hard the defense tries to shut down Adams.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Aaron Rodgers: Ravens’ double coverage showed “greatest respect” for Davante Adams

  2. I was shocked the Ravens practice squad corners erased Adams.

    Hopefully not a sign of things to come. Lazard and MVS are wildly inconsistent.

  4. This team is getting healthier and stronger down the stretch, with the return of some key players imminent. I think the only thing that keeps Rodgers in Green Bay after this season is winning the SuperBowl. He will want to win two in a row and staying right where he represents the best chance to do it. If the Packers come up short, he’s a goner and I’m OK with that. He’s become no different to me than Lance Armstrong or Ryan Braun or Rafael Palmeiro. A liar is a liar is a liar. Let him go.

  5. Nothing new. Teams double Tae for the majority of the game every game.

    8 different receivers caught passes last nite. That is having weapons.

    Funny to watch people pretending to be Packers fans on Twitter cutting on Aaron Rodgers. Aaron gets cheered everywhere he goes in Wisconsin. He knows how REAL Packers fans feel about him. No one pays those pretending to be Packers fans any mind.

    OneTeamOneNation

    PackersNation!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.