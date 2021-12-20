Aaron Rodgers savoring “special moments” after Sunday’s win

Getty Images

The Packers moved to 11-3 when the Ravens failed to convert a two-point conversion in the final minute of Sunday’s game and the victory meant that it was time to stick a fork in the race for the NFC North title.

Green Bay is the divisional champion for the third straight season and the eighth time since Aaron Rodgers became their starting quarterback. Rodgers threw his 442nd career touchdown en route to the win, which ties him with Brett Favre for the Packers’ franchise record and Rodger said after the game that it was important to take a moment to pause and recognize such achievements even though there’s more to do this season.

“You have to savor these a little bit,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “These are special. It’s just the first step in our goals, but a lot of times the coach speak — I’m not saying that Matt did this — but a lot of times there might be coach speak that takes over and says, ‘Hey, you know this is just one goal and we have bigger goals and stuff,’ but I think it’s important to keep that perspective on how special accomplishing this is three years in a row and so just to enjoy it, to savor it, savor these moments. These are special moments.”

The Packers are at home to face the Browns on Saturday and Rodgers said he’s happy to have a chance to set a new franchise record at Lambeau Field. He’s sure to have plenty of company in Green Bay when it comes to making that Christmas wish.