Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum won’t play Monday

Baker Mayfield was praying that he would test out of COVID-19 protocols in time to play against the Raiders on Monday, but those prayers have not been answered.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Mayfield’s test on Monday was neither negative nor showed a low enough viral load for him to return to the active roster. That was also the case for Case Keenum, so Nick Mullens is in line to start at quarterback at 5 p.m. ET.

As noted by Mike Florio on Sunday, the Browns were preparing for the game with the mindset that none of the players on the COVID-19 reserve list would be cleared to play and that any player who does get cleared would be seen as a bonus.

The only bonus that appears to be headed their way is safety John Johnson. The Browns announced his activation on Monday morning and also announced that they have elevated cornerback Brian Allen, running back John Kelly, cornerback Herb Miller, safety Jovante Moffatt, safety Tedric Thompson, guard Hjalte Froholdt, and defensive end Joe Jackson from the practice squad.