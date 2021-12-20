Bears get defensive coordinator Sean Desai back for Monday night

Getty Images

The Bears will have defensive coordinator Sean Desai on hand for Monday night’s game against the Vikings.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said on WBBM Newsradio 780 that Desai has been cleared from COVID-19 protocols and will be with the team for the matchup of NFC North teams. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor remain out, however.

Quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo will fill in for Lazor and Nagy will have a hand in the offensive work as well.

“I’ll be returning to, you know, obviously helping out with all the play-calling like I do all the time,” Nagy said, via Adam Hoge of NBCSportsChicago.com. “But at the same time, I think Flip and I are going to do a great job of working together.”

In addition to the missing coaches, the Bears have 14 players on the COVID-19 reserve list. Testing on Monday could lead to some of them returning, but there’s been no word of anyone other than Desai being cleared at this point.