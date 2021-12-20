Bill Belichick apologizes to media for curt responses after Saturday night’s loss

December 20, 2021
Patriots coach Bill Belichick often grumbles short answers to reporters’ questions, especially after the Patriots lose. But on reflection, Belichick feels like he took that tendency too far after Saturday night’s loss to the Colts.

So on Monday morning, Belichick apologized to reporters, saying that he was frustrated but shouldn’t have been short with the journalists who were just doing their jobs.

“I apologize if it seemed like I was a little short with you after the game,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Not really trying to be short, but honestly, there wasn’t too much to say. I don’t know that there’s a whole lot more to say now. But it’s not your fault. It was a frustrating game.”

The truth is, Belichick really wasn’t any more short with the media than he typically has been when his team isn’t playing well. Belichick made a couple of sarcastic remarks on Saturday night, telling one reporter, “Maybe you know what went wrong. I don’t know,” and growing exasperated when another reporter asked what went wrong and answering, “I’ve said it like five times. I could say it another five times.”

But Belichick didn’t scream or curse or lose his temper with the media on Saturday night. And so his Monday morning apology comes as a surprise.

  1. Bill owes no reporter an apology. Most of them have no idea what it is like to lose a hard fought critical game, and then have to take ridicules questions from them 10 minutes after the game!

  2. “But Belichick didn’t scream or curse or lose his temper with the media on Saturday night. And so his Monday morning apology comes as a surprise.”

    The only things that would be surprising out of Belichick would be if he did lose his temper in front of the media or even more surprising, if he smiled at them. Other than that this is just another example of him being his enigmatic self.

  3. Should have been upset about kicking a meaningless field goal in the fourth quarter instead of going for it on fourth and goal and down 20-7.
    Brandon Staley got well deserved criticism for going for in multiple circumstances that didn’t call for such risk, but Belichick, even with all those rings, deserves some scrutiny for choosing to kick. Even if they miss they would have pinned the Colts deep in their own territory, while still needing two scores to win the game.

