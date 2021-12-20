Bill Belichick questions why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected for contact with an official

December 20, 2021
Two players were ejected during Saturday night’s Patriots-Colts game, but Bill Belichick thinks a third player should have been tossed as well.

Asked about the scuffle between Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger and Colts receiver Michael Pittman that resulted in the ejections of both players, Belichick didn’t have much to say about that but then wondered aloud why Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected.

“Based on the rule, I don’t see why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected,” Belichick said. “He pushed an official, but that wasn’t called at all. That’s a clear-cut ejection to me.”

Belichick was in rare form this morning, also apologizing to reporters for the short answers he gave to their questions after the game on Saturday night.

  1. Very true. I also don’t get why roughing the kicker wasn’t called on the blocked punt. The guy got the ball, sure, but he also dove directly into the punter’s plant leg. Seemed like a pretty ridiculous non-call.

  2. I rewatched the video and did see a referee get shoved to the turf by a colts player. I couldn’t tell if that was Hilton or not. If it was, then Belichick is right, he should have been ejected for coming in contact with an official. Hopefully the NFL will fine Hilton for that. I wouldn’t expect a suspension but Hilton might have gotten away with striking an official.

  3. Tabasco says:
    December 20, 2021 at 9:07 am
    Very true. I also don’t get why roughing the kicker wasn’t called on the blocked punt. The guy got the ball, sure, but he also dove directly into the punter’s plant leg. Seemed like a pretty ridiculous non-call.

    —————-

    Because you don’t understand the rule. If the punt is block, roughing the kicker no longer applies.

