Brandon Scherff going on Washington’s COVID-19 reserve list

The Week 15 matchup between Washington and the Eagles was postponed until Tuesday due to the number of COVID cases on the Washington roster and another player is headed to their reserve list on Monday.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that right guard Brandon Scherff is being placed on the list. Under the revised protocols announced last week, players can test off the list as soon as a day after going on it but the timing makes it unlikely that Scherff will be able to play on Tuesday night.

Washington activated five defensive linemen — Jonathan Allen, James Smith-Williams, Montez Sweat, Casey Toohill, and Daniel Wise — and wide receiver Cam Sims from the list over the weekend. Head coach Ron Rivera expressed hope that quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen will be cleared as well, but they are currently among the 16 players still on the list.

Washington has until Tuesday afternoon to make any further tweaks to their roster before the game.