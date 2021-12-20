Bruce Arians: Bringing back Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards is in “the best interests of the team”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 20, 2021, 10:27 AM EST
In all of sports, excuses are made for the stars and examples of made of the scrubs. That concept will once again play out in Tampa Bay.

If receiver Antonio Brown and/or safety Mike Edwards stunk, they’d already be gone. They don’t stink. More importantly, after a rash of injuries on Sunday night, the Buccaneers need them. The Bucs, with receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin now injured and pass-catching tailback Leonard Fournette also banged up, need Brown to run routes and catch passes. Thus, the franchise will let bygones be bygones.

During Sunday night’s pregame show on the team’s flagship radio network, G.M. Jason Licht announced that Brown and Edwards, whose three-game suspensions for falsifying vaccination cards expired after last night’s game, will be reinstated. After the 9-0, injury-riddled loss to the Saints, coach Bruce Arians explained the decision.

“It was in the best interests of our football team,” Arians told reporters. “Both those guys have served their time and we welcome them back.”

That’s a far cry from Arians telling Peter King 14 months ago that, if Brown screws up one time, he’ll be gone. Brown committed fraud on the COVID protocols in order to enjoy the benefits of being vaccinated without actually being vaccinated. He put Arians, a three-time cancer survivor, and 83-year-old offensive assistant Tom Moore, at risk.

Arians has yet reconcile his current words with his past ones. He wasn’t pressed last night for an explanation, and he likely won’t be. If he ever is, his face will likely turn the color of whatever shirt he’s wearing that day, and whoever asks the question will become persona non grata in the Tampa Bay press corps.

There’s nothing to reconcile. Last October, Brown’s value to the team wasn’t clear. Now, especially with last night’s injuries. it is. He’s not going anywhere. That’s how it works, for every team in every sport, at every level.

Indeed, to the extent that the team was considering putting him on ice for the rest of the regular season in order to keep him from reaching some high-dollar incentives, that likely won’t happen either. Last night’s no-point output creates an all-hands urgency to get wins.

  2. Now that he doesn’t have Belichick to hide his deficiencies especially at his age, Arians knows Brady needs some receivers with talent so Brady can pretend that he’s a better QB than Taysom Hill.

    Sure didn’t have that last night and you saw the result. 🤔

  3. Any NFL coach/GM: If [insert player name] screws up one more time they are gone. Unless we can’t win without them, then all sins are forgiven and we will welcome them back with open arms.”

  6. Aka theyre good football players who consistently make horrible decisions but all is forgiven if you have talent

  7. Why do we insist on latching on to words coaches make, much less to words that were said a year ago. Who cares? That’s how Arians felt at the time. That was prior to him winning a Super Bowl and realizing Brown’s value to the team.

    Let me ask a question….your child wants to get a dog and begs/pleads with you to them a dog. This is even though they know you don’t like pets in the house. You say…okay, I’ll get you the dog, but “if he pees in the house one time we will get rid of it.” The child goes above and beyond to ensure that doesn’t happen and walks the dog consistently (day and night) for a year. The dog — you didn’t want — even learns to get you the newspaper from the front yard (pretend it’s 1980). But one day the dog pees on the carpet.

    Do you then decide you’re gonna “honor your word” to make a point? Even if it means hurting your child (or your Super Bowl) chances? That would be just plain stupid. Arians said what he had to say a year ago to get Antonio Brown (and the fans) onboard with the decision to bring him onto the team. Arians now has the right to change his mind when his team needs Brown the most. Period.

  8. Hilarious, had anyone stepped up last night, maybe you could can them. But it’s clear their liars are very important.

  10. I said what I said and I will stand by it, until I change my mind. Or ” move on there’s no story here”.

  14. These guys are turning out to be the lamest “champions” we’ve seen in some time. Most people will forget about the pandemic season anyway.

  16. Cash is king, and winning solves everything. What’s there to be surprised about for this? Talented players who break the criminal law always get 2nd and 3rd chances, Brown just faked a vaccine card. In the grand scheme of things, that’s not all that bad. Hence, he was always coming back to the team.

  17. Great show of integrity from players involved,coach,team management,and league. How to lose respect 101.

  18. The actual interpretation is: Tom says bring them both back you lump or we have no chance of winning. I don’t care if you had cancer I want to win now. I run this team you are just a puppet along for the ride.

  19. What in the past two weeks would convince an unvaccinated person to now get the shot? Is it the massive outbreaks among entirely vaccinated pro sports leagues?

