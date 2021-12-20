Bruce Arians: Losing key players to injuries hurts more than losing the game

Getty Images

The Buccaneers lost 9-0 to the Saints on Sunday Night Football, but coach Bruce Arians was more concerned about the players his team lost than the game they lost.

Arians was asked how much it hurt to lose a game that would have clinched the NFC South, and Arians said the injuries hurt more.

“It hurts more hurting all the players we lost,” Arians said. “I’m more concerned about that right now.”

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin left after taking a hard hit to his right knee, receiver Mike Evans had a hamstring injury, running back Leonard Fournette also had a hamstring injury, and linebacker Lavonte David hurt his foot. Arians said he does not know anything about the severity of the injuries.

The Buccaneers’ remaining schedule is easy, with two game against the Panthers and one against the Jets, and they only need one more win to clinch the AFC South. But they need to get healthy for the playoffs, and right now they’re in rough shape on the injury front.