Chris Godwin out for season with torn ACL

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have lost one of their top offensive playmakers as they attempt to repeat as champions.

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a torn ACL and is done for the season and postseason, according to multiple reports.

The initial indications after Godwin took a hard hit to his knee on Sunday night were that he would miss the rest of the regular season but return for the postseason. An MRI today, however, showed more significant damage.

Godwin is the Bucs’ leading receiver with 98 catches for 1,103 yards this season. He’s a big loss for Tampa Bay.

It’s also a devastating injury for Godwin personally, as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, and the injury could hinder his ability to maximize his next contract.