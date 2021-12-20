Dak Prescott: Offense needs to catch up with defense

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got a win in Sunday’s game, but he is losing a bet with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

Prescott said after Sunday’s 21-6 win over the Giants that he and Lawrence have a wager on offensive touchdowns versus defensive takeaways. On Sunday, the defense forced four turnovers and the offense scored two touchdowns.

It was the third straight week that the Cowboys have forced four turnovers, which led Prescott to say that the defense is “kicking our ass” and that he wants to see the offense start to close the gap between the two units.

“We’re trying to peak at the right time, make sure we’re heading into the postseason with momentum, playing some of our best ball,” Prescott said, via Jori Epstein of USAToday.com. “Our defense is doing that. Our offense still has some growth to do. Our expectations, our standards are way up there. So we’re going to keep pushing it until we get there. And then push past that.”

Losing the bet won’t be a bad thing for the Cowboys if the defense keeps playing at this level, but getting the offense on a better track will be a plus to the team’s chances of having an extended stay in the postseason.