Dolphins to activate Jaylen Waddle, Phillip Lindsay off of COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Winners of their last six games to improve to 7-7, the Dolphins will get a couple of players back off the COVID-19 list for Week 16.

Head coach Brian Flores told reporters at his Monday press conference that receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Phillip Lindsay will be activated off of COVID-19 reserve.

Waddle leads Miami with 86 catches and 849 yards. The No. 6 overall pick of the 2021 draft is also tied for the team lead with four touchdown receptions.

Lindsay has played one game for the Dolphins since arriving after Houston cut him. He took 12 carries for 45 yards in the victory over the Panthers but was inactive for Week 13 with an ankle injury.

Flores also noted that while Jevon Holland has been activated off the COVID-19 list, he hasn’t quite cleared the COVID-19 protocols. The Dolphins activated him with the hopes that he could be available for Sunday’s game, but that did not turn out to be the case.

The Dolphins head to New Orleans to take on the Saints next Monday night.