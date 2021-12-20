Eagles place Andre Dillard on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Philadelphia’s depth along its offensive front will get tested in Tuesday’s matchup with Washington

The Eagles announced that Andre Dillard has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Dillard has appeared in 13 games with four starts this season. He hasn’t played an offensive snap since the Week Eight victory over Detroit.

He’s the second Philadelphia player to go one the COVID1-19 list in recent days. Landon Dickerson, who has started 11 games in 2021, was also placed on it and appears unlikely to take on Washington on Wednesday.