Giants sign Jaylon Smith to active roster

The Giants signed linebacker Jaylon Smith to the practice squad last week. Two days later, he played 17 snaps and made four tackles in his Giants debut against his former team.

The Giants apparently saw enough to give him a promotion.

The team is signing Smith to the 53-player roster, Smith’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, tweeted.

The Cowboys cut Smith on Oct. 5. He later signed with the Packers and played 27 snaps in two games before Green Bay released him.

Smith, a second-round choice of Dallas in 2016, has 521 tackles, nine sacks, two interceptions, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 71 career games.