“Highly unlikely” Teddy Bridgewater plays this week

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater spent Sunday night in a Denver hospital after suffering a concussion against the Bengals and the team said he was doing well when he was discharged on Monday morning, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be playing this week.

Head coach Vic Fangio called it “highly unlikely” that Bridgewater will be in the lineup against the Raiders. It’s the second time that Bridgewater has been in concussion protocol this season and the trip to the hospital illustrates the level of concern that the Broncos had about his condition on Sunday.

Drew Lock will step into the lineup while Bridgewater recovers. Lock was 6-of-12 for 88 yards and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tim Patrick, but also lost a fumble with the Broncos in the red zone with a chance to take the lead.

“Saw a couple good throws,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “Couple others that were off target just a little bit. But hopefully with a week’s worth of practice, he’ll be much better prepared.”

That’s a better review than Fangio gave Lock after his last appearance and the Broncos will be looking for even more improvement this week.