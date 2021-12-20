J.D. McKissic, Curtis Samuel ruled out for Tuesday

Getty Images

Washington is set to be without a large number of players and coaches because of COVID-19 and they will also be missing a couple of players because of injuries.

The team announced that running back J.D. McKissic and wide receiver Curtis Samuel have been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Eagles. McKissic has a concussion and has not played since Week 12 while Samuel has a hamstring injury. It will be the ninth game that Samuel misses because of injury this season.

Washington also listed tight end Ricky Seals-Jones as questionable to play because of an illness.

The team has gotten a handful of players back from the COVID-19 reserve list over the last few days and they can get more back on Tuesday if tests come back negative or with a low enough viral load.