Jamie Collins: Sometimes you need that humble pie

Getty Images

The Patriots’ seven-game winning streak came to a close on Saturday when they lost to the Colts, 27-17.

New England’s defense had played well throughout the winning streak, allowing 20 points just once, in the 27-24 victory over the Chargers in Week Eight. But Indianapolis controlled the game with 226 yards rushing and made it to 20 points when running back Jonathan Taylor scored a 67-yard touchdown with 2:01 left in the contest.

It was a particularly poor game coming off the bye for a team that had been one of the hottest in the league since midseason.

But with three games remaining in the regular season, linebacker Jamie Collins said Monday that New England could spin the loss into a positive.

“We just had a bad day. We had a bad day, and those guys took advantage,” Collins said, via Zack Cos of NESN. “Sometimes you need that setback, you need that humble pie.”

Whether that dish was served hot or cold, the Patriots will have a chance to get back on track and keep control of the AFC East with a matchup against the Bills at home on Sunday.