Lions place Jared Goff on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

On Sunday, quarterback Jared Goff played arguably his best game with the Lions — leading the team to a big 30-12 upset over the Cardinals.

Now he may miss Detroit’s next game.

Goff has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday.

The new COVID-19 protocols have changed when vaccinated players are eligible to return. If he is vaccinated and tested positive, Goff may rejoin the team as soon as he’s asymptomatic and his viral load reaches a certain level. In theory, that could happen as soon as Tuesday.

Goff has completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,007 yards with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions this year.

The Lions made several other moves, including placing offensive tackle Matt Nelson on the COVID-19 list.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone has been placed on injured reserve. Head coach Dan Campbell said earlier on Monday that Anzalone is done for the rest of the season.

In more positive news for Detroit, running back Craig Reynolds has been signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The team has also activated cornerback Mark Gilbert and running back Jamaal Williams off the COVID-19 list.