Monday Night Football: Adam Thielen is inactive; Akiem Hicks, Roquan Smith will play

The Vikings won’t have receiver Adam Thielen for Monday Night Football. He is among the team’s four inactives.

Thielen was listed as questionable with a left high-ankle sprain.

His absence leaves Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn as the lead wideouts for Minnesota. Thielen ranks second to Jefferson on the team with 64 catches for 686 yards and has a team-leading 10 receiving touchdowns.

The Vikings’ other inactives are quarterback Kellen Mond, linebacker Chazz Surratt and offensive guard Wyatt Davis.

The news is better for the Bears as they will have linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle). Both are active.

The Bears’ inactives are defensive back Xavier Crawford (concussion), left tackle Jason Peters (ankle) and receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot).

Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, a rookie second-round choice, will make his first NFL start.