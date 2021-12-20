NFL announces five Pro Bowlers, including Tom Brady’s record 15th selection

Getty Images

The NFL will announce the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday, but in a bid to promote the game, the league revealed five players Monday.

None of the five are a surprise.

They unveiled the five on billboards in Las Vegas, which will host the all-star game Feb. 6.

Tom Brady, Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce, Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp are Pro Bowlers. (It should be noted that some of those players likely won’t play in the game either because their team makes the Super Bowl or because of an “injury.” It’s been a while since Brady actually has played in the all-star game.)

It is Brady’s 15th Pro Bowl, breaking a five-way tie with Tony Gonzalez, Bruce Matthews, Merlin Olsen and Peyton Manning for the most all-star selections ever. Brady, 44, did not make it last season. He should have, but Kyler Murray was the choice over Brady.

Aaron Rodgers is going to be one of the other NFC quarterbacks, leaving the final spot likely either for Murray or Matthew Stafford at the position.

Kelce made his seventh Pro Bowl after extending a streak for tight ends with his sixth consecutive 1,000-plus yard season.

Donald earned his eighth Pro Bowl in his eighth season. He has 10 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, four pass breakups and 61 tackles and remains in the conversation for defensive player of the year.

Taylor and Kupp, top candidates for offensive player of the year, are first-time Pro Bowlers. Taylor leads the league with 1,518 rushing yards, 1,854 scrimmage yards and 19 total touchdowns. Kupp leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,489), receptions (113) and receiving touchdowns (12). Only three players — Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992) and Steve Smith (2005) — ever have won the “triple crown.”