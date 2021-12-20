Nick Bosa sees 49ers defense hitting their stride as season winds down

Getty Images

At this time last year, Nick Bosa was rehabbing a torn ACL and the 49ers were playing out the string of a lost season.

Bosa is back on the field now and he recorded his 15th sack of the year in the 49ers’ 31-13 win over the Falcons on Sunday. The victory pushed the 49ers to 8-6 and moved them closer to securing a spot in the playoffs after missing out last season.

While Bosa plays a starring role, he said after Sunday’s win that he thinks “everybody is starting to hit their stride” on defense.

“It helps when the whole team is playing complementary football,” Bosa said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “When you get a lead, it definitely gives you some opportunities, and we didn’t have many of those early in the year. It was kind of a dry spell for a while when it comes to sacks. But now, it’s starting to come together.”

The 49ers will have a quick turnaround to face the Titans on the road on Thursday night and they’ll be looking for more of the same from their defense as they try to close out the year in the same form they’ve shown in recent weeks.