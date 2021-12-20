Panthers bringing in kickers after Zane Gonzalez injury

Getty Images

The Panthers had to play without a kicker on Sunday after Zane Gonzalez injured his quad in pregame warmups and they’ll spend some time working out other options this week.

Head coach Matt Rhule said that General Manager Scott Fitterer is lining up kickers to come in for tryouts while the team waits for word on Gonzalez’s condition. Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website, that he thought Gonzalez’s injury was serious but that he has not gotten word about the results of an MRI that Gonzalez had on Monday.

The Panthers had a few position players try out their kicking skills before the game, but didn’t call on them during the game. They went for two after both of their touchdowns and they went for it on fourth down five times during the 31-14 loss. They converted one of those opportunities and had drives end on the Buffalo 10- and 24-yard-lines after failed conversion attempts.

Gonzalez is 20-of-22 on field goals and 22-of-23 on extra points so far this season.