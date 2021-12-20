Raiders get last-second field goal to beat a depleted Browns team

Getty Images

COVID-19 ravaged the Browns’ roster to such an extent that some doubted whether they could even field a competitive football team today against the Raiders. But not only did the Browns compete, they almost won.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson hit a field goal as time expired to give Las Vegas a 16-14 victory, but it was to the credit of the Browns and third-string quarterback Nick Mullens that they made the Raiders sweat.

With starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum both out because of COVID-19, it fell on Mullens to run the offense. And he got the job done in the fourth quarter, looking calm and collected if not spectacular, and throwing a touchdown pass with 3:40 left in the game to give the Browns their first lead.

The Raiders got the ball back with plenty of time to re-take the lead, but Derek Carr threw a deep ball to a well-covered Zay Jones, and Cleveland’s Greedy Williams intercepted it, and it appeared that the Browns were going to win.

But the Raiders got one last chance with a drive starting at the two-minute warning, and Carr got them into field goal range, and Carlson’s game-winning kick was good.

The Browns’ defense was also hit hard by COVID-19, and it got even worse during the game when Browns defensive end Takk McKinley had to be carted off because of an ankle injury. But after the Raiders marched down the field for a long touchdown on their opening possession, the Browns kept them out of the end zone the rest of the way.

The Raiders’ win leaves both teams at 7-7 in a wide-open AFC playoff race.