Raiders take early lead over COVID-depleted Browns

The NFL delayed the Raiders-Browns game by 48 hours to help the Browns recover from their COVID-19 outbreak, but if the early portion of the game is any indication, the Browns are not quite ready.

The Raiders jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after marching downfield for a touchdown on their first possession. Derek Carr hit Bryan Edwards, who made a leaping grab in the end zone, for the score.

The Browns started third-string quarterback Nick Mullens because both starter Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum have COVID-19. Mullens was fine on the first drive, completing all three of his passes, but the Raiders’ defense shut down the Browns’ run game to force a punt.

Cleveland is going to need the Mullens-led offense to do more, because the Raiders’ offense is looking strong.