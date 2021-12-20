Raiders take lead into halftime as Browns’ depleted offense struggles

Getty Images

The Raiders have dominated the first half today in Cleveland to a greater extent than the 10-0 score would suggest.

With starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and backup quarterback Case Keenum both out with COVID-19, the Browns’ offense has been able to do nothing. In fact, the Browns didn’t even cross the 50-yard line until 21 seconds remained before halftime. A pass interference penalty late in the second quarter moved Cleveland into field goal range, but the kick was no good after the Raiders iced the kicker.

Third-string quarterback Nick Mullens hasn’t been terrible, but he hasn’t been able to get much going, and neither his receivers nor running back Nick Chubb has given him much help.

A 10-0 halftime deficit is far from insurmountable for Cleveland, but they’re going to have to do something on offense to make it happen. Crossing the 50-yard line would be a good start.