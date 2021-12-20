Ravens activate Pernell McPhee from IR, put Justin Houston on COVID reserve

Getty Images

The Ravens announced a pair of roster moves involving edge defenders on Monday afternoon.

Pernell McPhee has been activated from injured reserve after missing five games with a knee injury. They also placed Justin Houston on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Houston had four tackles and a half-sack in Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the Packers. He has 29 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in his 13 starts this season.

The Ravens have six other players on the COVID-19 reserve list at the moment.

McPhee had 14 tackles and a sack while making nine appearances as a reserve. If Houston remains out through the entire week, McPhee will help replace him against the Bengals.