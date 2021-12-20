Report: Browns fear Takk McKinley tore his Achilles

Getty Images

The Browns fear pass rusher Takk McKinley tore his Achilles during Monday’s loss to the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Achilles tears are easily diagnosed, but McKinley will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to confirm.

McKinley grabbed at his left ankle on a non-contact injury with 4:13 remaining in the third quarter. He was carted off the field with teammates wishing him well before he departed.

The Browns quickly ruled out McKinley with an ankle injury.

McKinley played mostly as the third defensive end and made 2.5 sacks and 18 tackles in 11 games this season.