Report: Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette avoided major injuries

USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers saw several offensive players go down with injuries during Sunday night’s 9-0 loss to the Saints, but it looks like two of them will be able to avoid extended absences from the lineup.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette avoided major injuries. Both players hurt their hamstrings and, per the report, Fournette could miss some time but it is not considered a serious issue.

The news was not as good for wide receiver Chris Godwin. He is expected to miss the rest of the regular season after spraining his MCL.

Practice reports later this week will provide more information about Evans and Fournette’s status for Week 16 against the Panthers.