Seahawks place Bryan Mone on COVID-19 list

The Seahawks have placed another player on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Defensive tackle Bryan Mone has been placed on the list, becoming Seattle’s seventh player from the 53-man roster to go on COVID-19 reserve.

Mone has played a rotational role for the Seahawks this season, appearing in 12 games with four starts. He has 31 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three quarterback hits this season.

If Mone is vaccinated and tested positive, he will be able to return to the active roster once he’s asymptomatic and his viral load reaches a certain threshold.

While Mone will not play against Los Angeles this week, Seattle has no players currently on the 53-man roster with an injury designation.

The Seahawks and Rams are scheduled to play at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.