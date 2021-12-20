Seven Washington assistant coaches out with COVID-19

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has already had its game this week delayed because COVID-19 hit the team hard. Now the coaching staff has been hit as well.

Washington announced that seven assistant coaches will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Eagles because of COVID-19 protocols.

The absent coaches are defensive line coach Sam Mills, wide receivers coach Drew Terrell, running backs coach Randy Jordan, defensive backs coach Chris Harris, assistant defensive backs/nickel coach Brent Vieselmeyer, defensive quality control coach Vincent Rivera and defensive coaching intern Christian Garcia.

Washington’s game against Philadelphia, which had been scheduled for yesterday, will instead be played tomorrow. If Washington has a team to field.