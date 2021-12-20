Texans place Jacob Martin, Derek Rivers, Maliek Collins on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

The NFL had 51 players test positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Since the start of last week, 213 players have tested positive for the virus.

The Texans placed three more players on their reserve list Monday, giving them 14 players who are out with COVID.

Defensive linemen Jacob Martin, Derek Rivers and Maliek Collins tested positive. Defensive end Jon Greenard tested positive Saturday and missed Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars.

The Texans also have starting offensive guards Lane Taylor and Justin McCray, linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey, safety A.J. Moore, corner Terrance Mitchell, safety Terrence Brooks, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, practice squad running back Jaylen Samuels and practice squad cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc on their COVID-19 reserve list.