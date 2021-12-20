Titans designate A.J. Brown for return from IR

Getty Images

The Titans may be getting wide receiver A.J. Brown back in the lineup this week.

Brown has been designated for return from injured reserve. Brown missed the last three games with a knee injury, but still leads the club with 46 catches and 615 receiving yards. He is one of three players with three receiving touchdowns.

The Titans would always be happy to welcome Brown back to the lineup and Julio Jones‘ latest hamstring injury would make his return all the more significant for the Titans against the 49ers on Thursday night.

The Titans also designated cornerback Chris Jackson to return from injured reserve. He’s missed three games with a foot injury and has 31 tackles in nine appearances for Tennessee.

Defensive back Elijah Molden went on the COVID-19 reserve list to round out the day’s moves.