Travis Kelce going on COVID-19 reserve list

The Chiefs may not have tight end Travis Kelce available for their Week 16 home date with the Steelers.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that Kelce is going on the COVID-19 reserve list. Multiple reports note that Kelce is vaccinated, so he will be able to return in time to play by testing negative or with a low viral load.

Kelce is coming off his biggest game of the season. He had 10 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns in last Thursday’s 34-28 win over the Chargers.

Kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Charvarius Ward are also going on the list. Defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay, and wide receiver Josh Gordon were already on it.