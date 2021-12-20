Tyler Huntley “took a big step” on Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2021, 10:12 AM EST
Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

After Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the Packers, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that he anticipates having Lamar Jackson back in the lineup to face the Bengals in Week 16.

Harbaugh also made it clear that he’ll have no qualms about going into the game without Jackson. Tyler Huntley threw two touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns against Green Bay, which led tight end Mark Andrews to call him a “special player” and Harbaugh to say that he’s seen great progress from Huntley over the course of this season.

“You have to have two quarterbacks that can win for you,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “Tyler is playing that kind of football. He played really well. I thought today, he took another step forward, just in terms of handling himself, operating on time in rhythm, taking off and running at the right time, accurate throws, all of those things. He took a big step. There’s a lot to be said for experience. Repetition really makes a big difference, and he’s a quick learner.”

Huntley said that he feels his teammates “feeling more confident in me” after his second start of the season and we’ll find out in the coming days if the Ravens will be relying on him again next Sunday.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Tyler Huntley “took a big step” on Sunday

  3. Half joking before the game he could hurt the pay day for Lamar. Well I think that is actually something to consider. Huntley looked more natural as a passer. Not the weapon with his feet but how much longer will Lamar be that? Give me +300 or better odds and I will take Huntley as the week 1 starter in Baltimore in 2022.

  6. If I am an NFL team this off season looking for a QB< I think I would go after Tyler Huntley before other free agent or draft eligible qb's. Huntley appears to have some special qualities.

  7. The baptism by fire performance by Huntley was fantastic. It’s the type of performance I hoped to see from Jordan Love when he started during Rodgers’ “I Lied, I’m Out” tour. No comparison, unfortunately.

  8. You’re not putting your team in a position to win by going for 2 at end of game. You have the best kicker in history for the extra point

  10. I’m still curious to see if this trend takes off.

    Why run with an offense that requires a Manning, or Rodgers?

    Aside from the Ravens, nobody is really all in on these athletic QBs. If you can get one and build a solid scheme around him, why not do it? The cost is considerably less, the risk is virtually the same. If your QB doesn’t work out, you get fired anyway. At least you haven’t bankrupted the franchise with guys like Bortles, Trubisky, Ponder..

  11. Huntley showed great field command & presence yesterday. Made great decisions and simply played better than Lamar, period. Great to see Lamar rooting for Huntley on the sidelines. HOWEVER – Harbaugh cost them that game yesterday. Momentum is everything, BR had it at the end, and for the second time this season, he cost his guys. He’s fortunate the coaching talent pool is empty. His players need to educate this coach ASAP.

  12. Let’s not be a prisoner of the moment. I love Huntley. He’s hungry, confident, and decisive. Definitely showing more poise and accuracy than Lamar has as of late. But come on, he’s a backup with 2 games under his belt. Lamar critics preached for 2 years when it came to Lamar, “teams need film on him”. Now all of sudden, film and familiarity doesn’t matter. Cut Lamar and let Huntley start. He’s a different QB than Lamar with different tendencies. Let’s see how he does when teams actually start to develop game plans for him. Don’t get me wrong, I would LOVE for the kid to succeed, and if he keeps playing at this pace, he’s going to put the Ravens in a very tough position. At the same time, don’t let your dislike of Lamar and/or your desire to be right about him cause you to be hypocritical and unfair in your judgements.

  13. I don’t understand all of the Lamar Jackson hate among commenters here because he’s obviously a very good player.

    But, I do think Huntley’s performances have created a real question about whether the team would be better off with him on a reasonable contract than Lamar Jackson with an enormous contract that would cost the team possibly several good players because of salary cap issues – plus whatever draft picks the Ravens could get for trading him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.