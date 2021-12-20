Tyler Huntley “took a big step” on Sunday

Getty Images

After Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the Packers, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that he anticipates having Lamar Jackson back in the lineup to face the Bengals in Week 16.

Harbaugh also made it clear that he’ll have no qualms about going into the game without Jackson. Tyler Huntley threw two touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns against Green Bay, which led tight end Mark Andrews to call him a “special player” and Harbaugh to say that he’s seen great progress from Huntley over the course of this season.

“You have to have two quarterbacks that can win for you,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “Tyler is playing that kind of football. He played really well. I thought today, he took another step forward, just in terms of handling himself, operating on time in rhythm, taking off and running at the right time, accurate throws, all of those things. He took a big step. There’s a lot to be said for experience. Repetition really makes a big difference, and he’s a quick learner.”

Huntley said that he feels his teammates “feeling more confident in me” after his second start of the season and we’ll find out in the coming days if the Ravens will be relying on him again next Sunday.