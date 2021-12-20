UH return specialist Marcus Jones skipping bowl game to prepare for draft

Getty Images

University of Houston return specialist Marcus Jones announced Monday he will skip the Dec. 28 Birmingham Bowl to begin preparing for the NFL draft.

Jones earned All-America honors after returning two kickoffs and two punts for touchdowns this season. He also made five interceptions as a cornerback.

He ends his collegiate career — which included one season at Troy — tied for the NCAA record with nine kick returns for touchdowns.

Jones also played some wide receiver this season.

He won the Paul Hornung Award as college football’s most versatile player, in addition to American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year.

Jones will participate in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 5 in Mobile, Ala.