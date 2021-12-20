“Zero indication” that COVID transmits in practices or games

December 20, 2021
The NFL and the NFL Players Association have thrown in the towel on their 2021 COVID protocol, once principle got in the way of the practicalities of profit and paycheck. With, as one source with knowledge of the negotiations put it, the pandemic now becoming endemic, the time had come to quit worrying about the possibility of vaccinated, asymptomatic players being positive for the virus.

So instead of finding a way for the vaccinated and asymptomatic who have tested positive to play, the league and the union decided to approach it in a different way. They’ll stop testing the vaccinated and asymptomatic.

As explained by Peter King in his latest Football Morning in America column, that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which causes few if any symptoms in most vaccinated persons, has forced the league and the union abandon the approach of testing everyone and removing from the workplace anyone who generates a positive.

“Maybe it will turn out that vaccinated players with Omicron will transmit the virus in practice or in games,” an unnamed executive told King. “If so, the NFL’s got to change, fast. But so far, there’s zero indication the virus is transmitted on the field. And the vast majority of players aren’t sick at all.”

That’s an important point. The league will be monitoring the spread of the current variant and the inevitable evolution of the virus for signs that it’s getting worse. The fact that players, coaches, and staff who are vaccinated will either have no symptoms or will conceal the symptoms they have make it more inevitable that the virus will indeed continue to spread.

“I still think players who aren’t feeling well will self-report,” the source told King. “They don’t want to get their teammates sick.”

Sorry, but that’s just not the case. With high-stakes games currently happening and the playoffs looming, players who aren’t feeling well will not self-report. They’ll conceal. They’ll assume that they won’t get their teammates sick, due to vaccines or the general health and vigor of pro athletes. People around the league are already quietly acknowledging this reality.

The goal continues to be getting through the season. With the latest changes to the protocol, that likely will happen. And the only thing that will stop it at this point is a mutation of the virus into the thing that causes the zombie apocalypse.

UPDATE 1:33 p.m. ET: A prior version of this article attributed the quotes to Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer. The quotes actually came from an unnamed league executive. Nevertheless, the quotes are consistent with the broader messages and comments from everyone connected to the league at this point.

16 responses to ""Zero indication" that COVID transmits in practices or games

  3. That is about the dumbest conclusion I’ve heard from a doctor. Of course, they won’t get it on the practice field or the game field. As the NIH said it’s indoor spaces. So, the problem areas are the locker room, bathrooms, showers, trainer’s room, lunchroom, and any other indoor space within a stadium. As for self-reporting, the only reason there are concussion protocols in place is the medical findings of Dr. Bennett Omalu and CTE. Players don’t report crap, because if you do then you’re not a team player. I wouldn’t be surprised if we hear in the near future Senator Schumer giving Commissioner Goodell a phone call soon.

  5. Well obviously the best way to prevent a highly transmittable disease is to pile on top of one another and breathe and sweat on each other.

  6. this is an example why so many people don’t trust any information. Most claim to follow the science until they don’t, and then offer up a weak excuse. To be honest at times it seems like follow the money compared to follow the science should be used.

  8. We al know these guys are in meeting rooms a lot so this statement is pointless.

    It takes 10-15 mins to be around someone carrying it to have a chance at contracting it, so tackling someone or blocking someone in spurts is an unlikely environment.

    Classic NFL sneaky “wordsmithing”.

  9. Bad decision – Vaccinated asymptomatic positives are the ones to worry about the most. They are the ones that can pass it on and no one knows. It’s just they don’t get sick but they can give it to those unvaccinated or in vulnerable categories around them can. Maybe the league and Arians are right – stop testing and let people like brown play and let the covid chips fall where they may.

  10. Is this trusting the science? If covid isn’t spread via unmasked men tackling each other then why do I need to wear a mask when going into a grocery store?

  12. So what I’m hearing is that if everyone in the world just plays football for 10-15 days straight then this pandemic will be over. Boom, solved it.

  13. Players play through injuries like broken bones and torn ligaments, do you think they’ll take themselves out for a fever? Cmon man you’ve got to be joking.

  14. Well, as “Chief Medical Officer” I’m wondering who pays his salary? His comments suggests that the NFL pays his checks but nothing he says is to the benefit of the players’ safety. OK… the virus is not transmitted on the field. I’ll buy it, but what about the meeting rooms?

  16. The strategy of “if we stop testing, the problem will go away” has never worked before

