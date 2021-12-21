49ers designate Trey Sermon to return from IR, waive Tyrell Adams

Getty Images

49ers running back Trey Sermon is getting closer to game action as his team makes a playoff push.

San Francisco announced on Tuesday that Sermon has been designated to return from injured reserve. Sermon, a third-round pick out of Ohio State, hasn’t played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 12.

Generally, Sermon has not contributed nearly as much as fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell, who was selected in the sixth round. Sermon has 41 carries for 167 yards with a touchdown in nine games. He also has three receptions for 26 yards.

Mitchell has started eight games for San Francisco and has 759 yards with five touchdowns.

The 49ers have also used receiver Deebo Samuel out of the backfield and he’s averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

San Francisco also announced that linebacker Tyrell Adams has been waived. He appeared in four games, playing 95 special teams snaps and making one tackle.