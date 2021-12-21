Aaron Rodgers takes over at MVP favorite

December 21, 2021
Tommy’s bad Sunday night was very good for Aaron Rodgers.

The updated MVP odds posted at PointsBet show that the Packers quarterback has surged into the pole position, with odds of +110. Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay quarterback, has slipped from -170 after Week 14 to +250.

Here’s the most surprising development. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has moved to +500, making him a viable contender to win it.

It’s currently a three-man race. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes currently sits at +1600. (That’s good value, given that he could indeed get votes if the Chiefs secure the top seed in the AFC.)

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has fallen, in the course of Monday to Tuesday, from +3300 to +5000.

Back to Rodgers, it’s a bit strange that he’d be considered the favorite, given that he seems to be convinced that he’ll be blackballed by the woke mob or whatever. The reality is that, if the Packers win the No. 1 seed in the NFC, he deserves it. If they fail to win the No. 1 seed, he doesn’t — and the game he missed while on COVID reserve could end up being the difference.

  1. Both got dominated by the saints defense. Neither deserves it. That colts running back does.

  2. Wait. You mean that washed up has-been we kept hearing about in the off-season (every, off-season, in fact, for the last three years or so)???

  4. The biggest difference among the NFCN teams and their expectations for success is still Aaron Rodgers. Nothing has changed.

  5. Funny how Rodgers said not that long ago the writers would not vote him as the MVP because he lied about being vaccinated .
    Jonathan Taylor deserves the MVP i’m tired of it being only an QB award .

  8. Jonathan Taylor — ex-Badger! On Wisconsin! Varsity! Wisconsin turns out great running backs.

  9. It kills me that these awards for individual achievement now revolve around team accomplishment.

  10. So Brady sacrificed his team’s chances to win games by passing too much in order to win the MVP for nothing? If Brady loses the MVP to Rogders, it will fuel Brady when they face each other in the playoffs. Watch out Packer fans.

  11. Tom Brady went “full tropic thunder” on Sunday night so not surprising on the over-reaction. But let’s remember that the Packers go 13-3 every year and haven’t been to the superbowl in a decade. As a matter of fact, they made the playoffs with MVP caliber Rodgers 8 out of the 10 years following their superbowl year. Brady, on the otherhand, played just as inept a year ago 38-3 and Bucs got hot in the playoffs. Losing Godwin hurts, but i wouldnt count out Tom just yet

  12. Pro sports needs a referendum: change the names of “Most Valuable Player” awards to the most outstanding regular season performance, regardless of position. That’s what I think the award was meant to be but we all get caught up in the valuable part.

    Or just name it the “best QB of the year” award because that’s what it currently is. And that’s just not interesting.

  13. I posted this yesterday..if it’s not a popularity contest and the award truly means MOST VALUABLE PLAYER to a team. Then the MVP award should hands down go to Jonathan Taylor! That team might not win 4 games tops without Taylor..not to mention he single handedly won 3 games by himself and we all watched him Sunday once again seal a much needed win with a 68 yrd walking TD. I’m not a Colts fan but ALL of us posters who aren’t rooting for certain players because we’re fans KNOW Taylor is MVP.

