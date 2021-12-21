Andy Reid “wasn’t giddy” about moving to No. 1 seed, wants Chiefs to keep working

Getty Images

The Chiefs have hosted the last three AFC Championship Games and they are now in position to have a chance at making it four straight this season.

Putting Kansas City’s win over the Chargers together with losses by the Patriots and Titans means that the Chiefs are alone at the top of the AFC with a 10-4 record. It’s a sharp turnaround from their 3-4 start and head coach Andy Reid stressed the team’s need to remember what got them to this place as they move forward as the No. 1 team in the conference.

“I’m not going to tell you that you can’t be excited to be in that position, but you better understand what got you in that position,” Reid said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. “It wasn’t being giddy about it. It was about working. . . . I know how it lines up. I see that. But the important thing is we take care of our business now like we’ve been doing the last few weeks and don’t count on anybody but ourselves to get that done. Therefore you have to go back through the process and the hard work and all those things to get yourself right for the game.”

The Steelers are next up for the Chiefs and then they close the year with trips to Cincinnati and Denver. Winning out will give them a 10-game winning streak and set the AFC up to go through Arrowhead Stadium once again.