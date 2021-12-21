Antonio Brown deletes vow to post video of his vaccination

Getty Images

Monday’s Twitter banter with Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown contained a certain amount of entertainment value. That said, it’s not prudent for Brown to say or do anything when it comes to the thing that got him suspended by the NFL for three games.

Perhaps for that reason, Brown deleted the tweet in which he vowed to post a video of his vaccination. As explained last night, whether he eventually received a vaccine has no relevance to the question of whether he previously gave the team a fake vaccination card. And if he draws too much attention to the situation, he could find himself on the wrong end of a federal criminal investigation, with up to five years behind bars in the balance.

Brown’s best play would be discretion. Although there’s nothing he can do if he has already landed on the radar screen of the Department of Justice, one more tweet or quote or whatever could get the attention of prosecutors who would realize that, as the battle lines harden between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, it’s important to ensure that the unvaccinated will own their status and the consequences of it.