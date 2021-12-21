Bashaud Breeland now a free agent after clearing waivers

Getty Images

Starting cornerbacks are rarely available in late December, but Bashaud Breeland is.

Breeland went unclaimed on waivers after the Vikings cut him, which means he’s now an unrestricted free agent.

Most NFL teams are still in playoff contention, and depth at cornerback is never a bad thing, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Breeland fields offers — even though he hadn’t been playing well for the Vikings this season and got cut after an altercation on the practice field on Saturday.

Breeland had started all 13 games for the Vikings before they released him, and while he might not be good enough to show up off the street and start for another playoff contender, he is good enough that he could provide some help in the secondary for some team. It won’t be surprising to see him on the field again soon.