Bills place unvaccinated Cole Beasley on COVID-19 reserve

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has been one of the NFL’s most vocally unvaccinated players. Now he’s on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Bills announced today that Beasley is on COVID-19 reserve.

Beasley tested positive for COVID-19, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That means he will have to miss at least 10 days and will miss Sunday’s all-important AFC East matchup at New England.

Beasley has complained in the past that Bills fans yell at him to get vaccinated at games, but the reality is that anyone telling Beasley to get vaccinated is only telling him to do what will be best for his own health, the health of the people around him and his team, which will now be without him.

41 responses to “Bills place unvaccinated Cole Beasley on COVID-19 reserve

  4. Direct correlation between having had the vaccine and having intelligence. Beasley has (had) neither.

  6. Amazing that posters still don’t understand the difference between the unvaccinated morons and those who are vaccinated! It’s the unvaccinated who are causing the pandemic to continue, the virus to mutate and more importantly it’s the unvaccinated who are hospitalized and dying.
    The vaccines are doing their job which is preventing hospitalization and death!

  7. slimglynn says:
    December 21, 2021 at 4:25 pm
    His body, his right

    Yeah yeah….as in His body will be sitting Right on his couch come playoff time! What a selfish moron to let this make him miss 10 games starting in December! Go back and ask rookie Cole if he would take an FDA approved vaccine that MILLIONS have taken and are fine ….just so he can play in the pros. I bet his stance would be a little different. But hey his choice and now he faces his consequences! And so does his team! So it looks like his actions have effected others ….huh go figure!

  8. slimglynn says:
    December 21, 2021 at 4:25 pm
    His body, his right.
    **********
    Now he can stay ‘his body’ at home where he belongs & not among people trying to stay alive. Selfish as can be. Borderline stupidity. How do you deny the science you use everyday? The experts know nothing & we know everything.

  15. It won’t happen but I’d waiver this “team player” who puts his poorly-informed ideology ahead of the Bills Organization. Go with the players who are all about T-E-A-M and not M-E.

  18. Vaccine doesn’t mean you won’t get covid. If anything, you’re a walking covid spreader. You may not even know you have to but you’re spreading it every where

  19. Caught covid at age 65. Fully vaccinated. Mild symptoms no fever. The unvaccinated Beasley could be in for a rougher experience.

  20. Amari Cooper and Beasley, both unvaccinated and both got covid. Compare those two (2!!) with all the vaccinated players that got covid and missed games. Which side are the numbers really on? I’m vaccinated (had to for work) but still not sold on the science.

  21. As a physician, I understand why people choose to not be vaccinated. The risk for healthy young people is not terrible. The vaccine is still in their best interest but people absolutely have the right to make uninformed personal decisions. In fact, once a healthy young person decides that they dont care about anyone other than themselves – it actually becomes a trickier decision.

  23. March 2022 headline: Bills release Cole Beasley

    September 2022 headline: Cole Beasley still unsigned.

    This is not a hill to die on Cole. Give it up. You look awfully foolish.

  24. Be interesting if the other unvaccinated Bill, namely a QB, ends up getting covid, have to miss game(s) that the Bills lose costing them a place in the playoffs find out how quickly the Bill’s mafia turns with Beasley and that QB taking their place next to Norwood.

  25. What happens when Diggs and Gabe come down with it? Knox? Playoff hopes gone. That’s why you do it for the team and not yourself. Beasley is a joke.

  26. billsrthefuture says:
    December 21, 2021 at 4:50 pm
    “Pats will crush them again.”

    ____________________

    When did they crush the Bills?

    7 6 Rate This

    ———————

    They’ve been crushing the soul of Buffalo for 20 years.

    You made the hilarious mistake of thinking your team had arrived and NE would fall off the map.

    lol

  27. Amazing that posters still don’t understand the difference between the unvaccinated morons and those who are vaccinated!
    _________________________________________________________________________________________

    The vaccinated are the morons. 98% of the NFL is vaccinated so who do you think is spreading it? Are you that stupid?

  28. He let down his team. He didn’t need to go down for 10 days. Completely avoidable. Nevermind the fact that, you know, he’s at risk of getting really sick now.

  29. He should have gotten vaccinated, since it’s working so well to prevent vaccinated players from missing time.

  30. MortimerInMiami says:
    December 21, 2021 at 4:48 pm
    Won’t matter even if the Bills activate Andre Reed, Pats will crush them again.
    ???????????????

    Aren’t you suppose to meet Ricky and Lucy at the Coppa Capana?

  31. I hope the NFL can finish the season, quite honestly.

    This is worse than it was last year at this time. If they do finish the season, it will be hard to look at it as legit if things continue as they have the past week or so.

  32. Nothing worse then selfish and VERY dumb
    _________________________________________

    Those who live in glass houses…the word is “than”

  33. “anyone telling Beasley to get vaccinated is only telling him to do what will be best for his own health, the health of the people around him and his team”

    —————————

    And don’t forget what’s best for the drug companies, who are making a fortune off of COVID, which is really what this is all about.

  34. New horror movie, “The Unvaccinated” Oh the humanity! get them, round them up and throw them in jail or worse the gas chambers but make sure you wear a mask

  35. billsrthefuture says:
    December 21, 2021 at 4:50 pm
    “Pats will crush them again.”

    ____________________

    When did they crush the Bills?
    —————————-
    Really?
    Well, I believe Weasel McDermott is 2-6 against the Pats, or something like that.
    Then if we look back another 20 years, I think the Pats have beaten the Bills, I dunno, maybe 35 out of 40 times? Does that sound about right? Give or take a game.
    So to answer your question properly— The Pats crush the Bills almost every time they play.

  36. “They’ve been crushing the soul of Buffalo for 20 years.

    You made the hilarious mistake of thinking your team had arrived and NE would fall off the map.

    lol”
    _____________________

    Well, not LAST year for sure. Buffalo owns the last blowout between the teams.

    The Bills are still the better team. BB is the better coach. Allen is by FAR the better QB, which is an advantage I’d prefer for the next decade+.

    Did you call last year an “asterisk” year? What about now? The disruption is actually worse in ’21….

  38. Caught Clovis in October. Fully vaxxed and no issue at all..
    Just lost a friend this week…un vaxxed..
    Yeah, I made the right choice.

  39. FYI, many players that ARE vaccinated on NFL teams are also getting covid! what about those guys! Does not matter if you got the shots or not! You can still get Covid !

  41. “Really?
    Well, I believe Weasel McDermott is 2-6 against the Pats, or something like that.
    Then if we look back another 20 years, I think the Pats have beaten the Bills, I dunno, maybe 35 out of 40 times? Does that sound about right? Give or take a game.
    So to answer your question properly— The Pats crush the Bills almost every time they play”
    ____________________

    I think my favorite thing now is how much Patriots fans sound like Yankee fans.

    Have fun bragging about the past 20 years. Bills fans have already moved on. We swept the Pats last year, and blew them out in the 2nd game.

    The Pats needed a hurricane to eek out a win a few weeks ago.

