Cole Beasley: The rules, not COVID, are keeping me out

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2021, 7:26 PM EST
Carolina Panthers v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Bills receiver Cole Beasley, who became in the preseason the poster child for the anti-vaccination movement in the NFL, finally has tested positive, amid the ongoing Omicron outbreak. As he did before the season, he has taken to social media to sound off.

“Just to be clear Covid is not keeping me out of this game,” Beasley said on Instagram. “The rules are. Vaxxed players are playing with Covid every week now because they don’t test. One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital missing games. I’m sure he didn’t get this same energy. Thank you for those who support. Everyone else, if you don’t get what’s happening then there is nothing anybody can do for you.”

What’s happening is that the NFL and the NFL Players Association continue to strongly encourage players to get vaccinated and boosted. A whopping 96 percent of all players have chosen to do so. Beasley is among the minority. (To his credit, he owned his status and didn’t get a fake vaccination card.)

What’s also happening is that the league and the union have given up, when it comes to spotting the virus in vaccinated players who don’t have symptoms. (Frankly, that’s all the more reason to get vaccinated.)

His comment about a vaccinated player in the hospital missing games is confusing. Some say it’s offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, who said that he spent some time in the emergency room on Sunday. Still, that’s a far cry from being “in the hospital missing games.”

Beasley doesn’t like the rules. He never has. But the rules, as agreed by the league and the union, continue to be the rules. Under the rules, Beasley will miss the most important game of the year.

The good news for Beasley is that, once he returns, he’ll be immune to testing or a five-day absence for “close contact” with an infected player for 90 days. Which will take him through the end of the season.

The bad news for the Bills is that, without Beasley on Sunday at New England, the season could end as of Week 18.

45 responses to “Cole Beasley: The rules, not COVID, are keeping me out

  3. “Everyone else, if you don’t get what’s happening then there is nothing anybody can do for you.”

    No, Cole. If “YOU” don’t get what’s happening there is nothing anybody can do for you!

  4. He’s basically right. If you have no symptoms, why should you be kept from playing?

    It won’t stop Omicron, either way. Vaccinated people are getting it too. We have got to move on.

  7. Cole refuses to admit it’s his stubborn fault he’s missing by far the most important game of the season. I despise the Patriots, but I’ll for the first time ever be rooting for them to CRUSH the Bills just to ensure your loud mouthed NFL career ends with a whimper.

  8. Beasley knew what the rules were before the season. He let his team and the city of Buffalo down with his obstinacy. He listened to right-wing sources and ignored science. Now he’s complaining.

  12. upnorthvikesfan says:
    December 21, 2021 at 7:31 pm
    “Everyone else, if you don’t get what’s happening then there is nothing anybody can do for you.”

    No, Cole. If “YOU” don’t get what’s happening there is nothing anybody can do for you!

    *****************************************************************************************

    LOL, are you posting with your mask on again?

  14. The Doctor at John’s Hopkins calls this variant “Omnicold” look it up I ain’t lyin like the Gov’t is.

  16. Probably a lot of sheep hope he gets really sick from Covid, just so they can feel validated for their own sheepish tendencies.

  17. Vaccine resistance has zero to do with science and public health and everything to do with misinformation and political tribalism. Over 98% of doctors in the US are fully vaccinated so I’ll trust them instead of some fringe dude with a YouTube video…

  18. Cole … do you try to be ill informed and annoying or does it just come natural to you?

  19. Cole is spot on. You can have no symptoms and play if you’re vaccinated, when you can still spread the virus like fertilizer, but you can’t play if you’re unvaccinated and have no symptoms. What is the difference?

  20. billsrthefuture says:
    December 21, 2021 at 7:32 pm
    He’s basically right. If you have no symptoms, why should you be kept from playing?

    It won’t stop Omicron, either way. Vaccinated people are getting it too. We have got to move on.

    ——————–

    Are you honestly this obtuse? Covid positive means you CAN SPREAD IT TO OTHERS, FURTHER EXACERBATING THE PANDEMIC AND POSSIBLY HARMING AND KILLING OTHERS WHILE OUR HEALTH CARE WORKERS CANNOT GET TO CANCER PATIENTS AND OTHERS WHO NEEED HEALTH CARE PROVIDER ACCESS.

    Why are you people so dumb AND SELFISH on this subject matter?

  22. Cole is a selfish, self centered, well umm. And to the poster who insists that asymptomatic postives should play, it is WELL ESTABLISHED that asymptomatic positives STILL CAN SPREAD COVID. Pay attention to the science. Please.

  23. touchback6 says:
    December 21, 2021 at 7:29 pm
    They should cut him on principle alone.

    ————————————————————

    Unfortunately TB6, like AB in Tampa they’ll keep him because he helps them win.
    For one of the few times I agree with you….
    Happy Holidays!

  25. Beasley is easily replaced by Sanders or Mckensie.
    The guy they need back is Dawkins.
    And if the league is 96% vaccinated, then why the uptick in positives ?
    I got the answer, the vaccine doesn’t work. Biden and his band of idiots will keep moving the goalposts on it though.

  26. Beasley knew what the rules were before the season. He let his team and the city of Buffalo down with his obstinacy. He listened to right-wing sources and ignored science. Now he’s complaining.

    He could just as easily be out with COVID if he was vaccinated. See the rest of the league…

  27. Don’t believe that you have been lied to about Covid by the administration ? The FDA wants 55 years to answer Freedom of Information Act requests on Covid . You’ll have all of your answers by 2097. The Answer COVID FOIAs Now Act, introduced in the House Last Thursday wants all covid info from all Federal Agencies in 100 days. If everything is on the Up & Up, why do they want to wait until 2097 to release all info to the public ? Which would be in the best interest of Science and the country 100 days or 55 years ?

  28. Way to go Cole…I am with you and it is so unbelievable people can’t see what is happening

  29. humb0lt says:
    December 21, 2021 at 7:36 pm
    Beasley knew what the rules were before the season. He let his team and the city of Buffalo down with his obstinacy. He listened to right-wing sources and ignored science. Now he’s complaining.

    What are you even talking about? What “rule” has he broken? Let’s stick to the facts, for crying out loud.

  30. Isn’t this the same guy who went on a drunken racist rant when he thought no one was videoing him?

  31. The overselling of these vaccines is underreported. The NFL is flopping around as much as the government is; how can you expect something different.

    Widespread vaccines, but even more widespread consequences than a year ago.

  32. george1859 says:

    December 21, 2021 at 7:40 pm

    Get the vax, and you could’ve played.
    You screwed up…

     

    He could have played like all those vaxed browns player did yesterday, right?

  33. Keep the fire lit and shining Cole! Proud of you for speaking up and not being afraid of using your own brain and doing what is right for you no matter what the rest of these scared little sheep think. No matter what they say there’s way more folks like you than they admit to, but that don’t have the bravery or not in a position to speak out and be accountable like you do and have been. You are not alone!!

  34. As if Beasley would be the guy that helps the Bills or any team get over the hump anyway. Babe please..

  35. “Are you honestly this obtuse? Covid positive means you CAN SPREAD IT TO OTHERS, FURTHER EXACERBATING THE PANDEMIC AND POSSIBLY HARMING AND KILLING OTHERS WHILE OUR HEALTH CARE WORKERS CANNOT GET TO CANCER PATIENTS AND OTHERS WHO NEEED HEALTH CARE PROVIDER ACCESS.

    Why are you people so dumb AND SELFISH on this subject matter?”
    ________________________

    You have nothing but insults & arrogance.

    Omicron is spreading like wildfire – and it doesn’t matter that much if you’re vaxxed or not.

    Do you understand at this point how much restrictive measures are hurting people & the economy? There is another side to this. I’m 100% pro-vax, but we have to move on. We have had ONE lethal case of Omicron in America.

    That’s one.

  36. So if 95% of the guys are vaccinated…. What good did the vaccine do for them? They’re still missing games, they’re still getting covid…. Dang, there I go asking common sense questions again. After a year I should know better, we must turn logic off…

  37. Why be scared of vaccine? Coward. He won’t do it for the benefit of them or teammates. Such a selfish act.They should cut his ass.I’m sure he has done plenty of permanent to his body by playing on painkillers. If these same idiots had been around 125 years ago, millions of kids would have died from smallpox, measles, pertussis, tetanus, diphtheria and polio. We won’t “get past” Covid until we’ve reached 90% vaccinated. By allowing the virus to continue to thrive in the population it will eventually mutate to a much more deadly strain. Viruses will take over if allowed. Some people may not ever get it until they carry the virus home to kill an elderly parent or spouse or child with an underlying condition. Even then, many probably still won’t understand just how selfish they are.

  38. Hey Dan Weir –

    Asymptomatic vaxxed can play and can spread it? Why not the unvaxxed? If you think it’s ok for vaxxed to spread it and unvaxxed to get locked down, well, I’m speechless.

  41. If the true goal of the NFL is safety, all players vaccinated and non should be tested the same amount of times.

  43. Vaccine resistance has zero to do with science and public health and everything to do with misinformation and political tribalism. Over 98% of doctors in the US are fully vaccinated so I’ll trust them instead of some fringe dude with a YouTube video…

    ========

    What he said ^^

  44. The most important ability is availability. Beasley failed to do what he needed to do to be sure he was available when needed. He can’t be depended on.

  45. touchback6 says:
    December 21, 2021 at 7:49 pm
    billsrthefuture says:
    December 21, 2021 at 7:32 pm
    He’s basically right. If you have no symptoms, why should you be kept from playing?

    It won’t stop Omicron, either way. Vaccinated people are getting it too. We have got to move on.

    ——————–

    Are you honestly this obtuse? Covid positive means you CAN SPREAD IT TO OTHERS, FURTHER EXACERBATING THE PANDEMIC AND POSSIBLY HARMING AND KILLING OTHERS WHILE OUR HEALTH CARE WORKERS CANNOT GET TO CANCER PATIENTS AND OTHERS WHO NEEED HEALTH CARE PROVIDER ACCESS.

    Why are you people so dumb AND SELFISH on this subject matter?

    ——

    This guy knows less about Covid than he does football. That’s scary

